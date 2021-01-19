

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income decreased to $537 million from $564 million in the prior-year quarter. However, earnings per share increased to $1.39 from $1.35 in the previous year.



Excluding items, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter declined 4 percent to $2.92 billion from $3.05 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.82 billion for the quarter.



Fee revenue increased 2 percent, largely due to strong forex trading revenue, and improved Servicing and Management fees. These were was partially offset by a decline in Securities finance as well as Software and processing fees.



In January 2021, State Street's Board authorized common share repurchases up to $475 million. The company also recently announced the redemption of $500 million of preferred stock.



