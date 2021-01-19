

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) reported third quarter net income of $7.6 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.34 per share, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter net sales were $65.9 million, compared to $59.9 million, a year ago, an increase of 10.0%. Analysts expected revenue of $63.81 million, for the quarter.



The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PETMED EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de