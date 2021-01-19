

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Security has been tightened in Washington, D.C. ahead of the presidential inauguration in the wake of FBI warning that protests by right-wing extremists are possible against federal institutions.



More than 25000 National Guard reserve soldiers have been deployed to take guard around the White House, Capitol Hill and other crucial spots.



Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said that while there is no intelligence indicating an insider threat, the department is 'leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital.' 'The D.C. National Guard is also providing additional training to service members as they arrive in D.C. that if they see or hear something that is not appropriate, they should report it to their chain of command,' he said in a statement.



Senior officials of Biden's Transition national security and homeland security teams met with designated acting heads and staff from national security agencies to discuss the security situation surrounding Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. and around the country. The meeting, chaired by incoming Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall, reviewed the current operational posture.



Officials from the National Security Council, the Secret Service, FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, Departments of Homeland Security, State, Treasury, Defense and other agencies briefed participants on the current security situation and the pace of interagency coordination with state, local, and industry partners.



The 59th inaugural ceremony for president-elect Joe Biden and vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to start at 11 am ET Wednesday with the president's processional from the White House to the Capitol grounds. They will be sworn in at a scaled-down event amid the tightest security measures Washington witnessed in recent memory.



The inaugural parade is scheduled at 2pm ET. Biden will participate in a ceremonial wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery, joined by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.



President Donald Trump and Melania Trump will depart from the White House on Wednesday morning, breaking the long-held tradition of welcoming the incoming President and First Lady and attending the inaugural ceremony.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

