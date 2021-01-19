

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) said that its Brazilian subsidiary CROWN Embalagens S.A. plans to build its sixth beverage can plant in Brazil.



The new two-line facility will produce two-piece aluminum cans in multiple sizes and have annual capacity of 2.4 billion cans when fully operational. The first line is expected to begin production in the second quarter of 2022, followed by the second line in the fourth quarter of 2022.



The new plant will be located in Minas Gerais State, southeast Brazil to meet the growing demand in the region for beer and soft drink cans. The new plant will expand Crown's annual production capacity in Brazil to 13.3 billion cans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CROWN HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de