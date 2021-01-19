

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN), Pharrell Williams' education equity nonprofit YELLOW, and the Georgia Institute of Technology unveiled a new educational collaboration called 'Your Voice is Power' to encourage middle and high school students to share their voice on equity while learning to code new music remixes, Amazon said in a statement.



'This collaboration between YELLOW, Amazon, and Georgia Tech is a celebration of Black creators and change-makers,' said Pharrell.



The collaboration includes five teaching modules with lesson plans that teach coding while kick-starting meaningful conversations among students and their teachers about the importance of racial justice.



The collaboration concludes with a competition for students to share their own voices through remixing Pharrell's new song 'Entrepreneur' using computer code on Georgia Tech's learn-to-code-through-music platform, EarSketch.



The National Science Board estimates that the number of Black professionals in science and engineering must more than double to be representative of Black people in the U.S. population in 2030.



All middle and high school students around the United States and Canada can participate in 'Your Voice is Power.' The first round of the competition will run from January 19 through March 12. The second round of the competition will run from March 15 through June 4.



Amazon said that, beyond the competition and throughout 2021, Amazon Future Engineer and Amazon Music will work with additional inspiring artists to add their songs to the EarSketch library.



