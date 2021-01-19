

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $542.16 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $586.97 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $6.64 billion from $5.47 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $542.16 Mln. vs. $586.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q4): $6.64 Bln vs. $5.47 Bln last year.



