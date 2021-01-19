

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $275 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $275 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZIONS BANCORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de