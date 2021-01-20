

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger said that Tom Blades has resigned as a member of the executive board and chief executive officer with immediate effect. The company's chief financial officer Christina Johansson assumes the duties of CEO and Labor Director on an interim basis, retaining her current functions.



The company stated that, in order to ensure a smooth transition, Tom Blades has agreed to be available to provide further support to the company.



'The Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE and CEO Tom Blades (64) today mutually have agreed to comply with Tom Blades' request today not to extend his contract beyond June 30, 2021 for personal reasons and against the background of his reaching the age of 65,' Bilfinger said in a statement.



The company confirmed its outlook for the 2020 financial year. For 2021, the company expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings.



The company noted that it will publish the preliminary figures for financial year 2020 and the forecast for 2021 on February 11, 2021.



