

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported that its fourth-quarter net income rose to 1.35 billion euros or 3.23 euros per share from 1.13 billion euros or 2.69 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Total net sales for the fourth-quarter grew to 4.25 billion euros from last year's 4.04 billion euros, reflecting additional DUV shipments and upgrade opportunities.



The company said it shipped nine EUV systems and recognized revenue for eight systems in the fourth quarter. The fourth-quarter net bookings came in at 4.2 billion euros, including 1.1 billion euros from EUV systems (net six units).



ASML expects first-quarter revenue to be between 3.9 billion euros and 4.1 billion euros with a gross margin between 50% and 51%.



For 2021, the company expects another year of growth driven by strong Logic demand and continued recovery in Memory.



ASML intends to declare a total dividend in respect of 2020 of 2.75 euros per ordinary share, a 15% increase from 2019 total dividend of 2.40 euros per ordinary share.



The company paid interim dividend of 1.20 euros per ordinary share in November 2020. So it has proposed a final dividend of 1.55 euros per ordinary share to the General Meeting.



ASML announced a new three-year share buyback program, to be executed within the 2020-2022 time frame. As part of this program, the company intends to purchase shares up to 6 billion euros, which includes a total of up to 0.4 million shares to cover employee share plans.



ASML intends to cancel the remainder of the shares repurchased. To date, 1.2 billion euros worth of shares has been repurchased under the current program.



