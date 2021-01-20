

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis releases Germany's producer price figures for December at 2.00 am ET Wednesday. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 0.3 percent annually after easing 0.5 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen, it rose against the greenback and the franc. Against the pound, it fell.



The euro was worth 126.05 against the yen, 1.0789 against the franc, 0.8895 against the pound and 1.2150 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de