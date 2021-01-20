

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L) issued an update on full year 2020 trading. Group sales declined by 10% for the 12 months period. Pearson anticipates to report adjusted operating profit in the range of 310 million pounds to 315 million pounds.



Pearson said it has net debt of approximately 0.5 billion pounds and immediately available liquidity of approximately 1.9 billion pounds through committed facilities and cash balances.



Andy Bird, Chief Executive said: 'Despite facing significant uncertainty, our teams have been laser-focused on closing out 2020, enabling us to report sales and profit for 2020 in line with expectations.'



