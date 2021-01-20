

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company BASF Group (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its preliminary sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 8 percent to 15.91 billion euros from last year's 14.69 billion euros, driven by higher volumes and prices; The negative currency effects had an offsetting effect.



The BASF Group's EBIT amounted to an expected 932 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020, above the figure for the prior-year quarter's 579 million euros and above analyst consensus.



EBIT before special items amounted to an expected 1.11 billion euros, an increase of 32 percent from the prior-year quarter and slightly above the highest analyst estimate.



The company said it will publish its report 2020 on February 26, 2021.



