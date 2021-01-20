

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its Copper production for the full year was 733,900 tonnes, in line with guidance and 4.7% lower than the record production in 2019 mainly on expected lower grades at Centinela Concentrates. Gold production was above guidance at 204,100 ounces, 27.7% less than in 2019, on expected lower grades at Centinela. Molybdenum production was 12,600 tonnes, 8.6% higher than in 2019 and within guidance.



For 2021, Antofagasta Plc projects Group production to be: 730-760,000 tonnes of copper (as previously announced), 240-260,000 ounces of gold and 9,500-11,000 tonnes of molybdenum. The Group said the higher copper and gold production than in 2020 reflects higher grades at Centinela Concentrates. Capital expenditure in 2021 is expected to be $1.6 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANTOFAGASTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de