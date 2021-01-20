

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $129.89 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $104.63 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $344.88 million from $346.12 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $129.89 Mln. vs. $104.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $344.88 Mln vs. $346.12 Mln last year.



