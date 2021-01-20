

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, diversified health care company UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH) affirmed its earnings outlook for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, UnitedHealth Group continues to project net earnings in the range of $16.90 to $17.40 per share, and adjusted net earnings in the range of $17.75 to $18.25 per share. Previously, the company had also expected revenues between $277 billion and $280 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.18 per share on revenues of $278.56 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The earnings figures include about $1.80 per share in potential net unfavorable impact to accommodate continuing COVID-19 effects, such as testing and treatment costs, the residual impact of people deferring care in 2020, and unemployment and other economy-driven factors.



