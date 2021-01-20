

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 400,000 on Tuesday.



The country hit the dismal mark of the pandemic with 2760 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University. With this, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 401763.



During the same period, 175371 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 24254144.



In California, the worst-affected state, 23800 people got infected, and 146 others died on Tuesday due to the killer bug.



The number of people reported to be currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country has further decreased to 123,820. Out of this, 23,029 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units, as per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project.



The test positivity rate fell again. Out of nearly 1.70 million people who were tested for coronavirus, 10.06 percent were diagnosed with the disease.



Tuesday was the first day since September 14 that the 7-day average for every metric of the pandemic declined week-over-week, the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic said on Twitter.



Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said that on Tuesday, 5,500,000 additional vaccines were distributed to the American people, bringing the total number of vaccine doses distributed in the country to 35,761,800.



In COVID news in other parts of the world, 60 countries have reported either imported cases or community transmission of the new variant of the coronavirus, first identified in the UK.



Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa announced that Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo died from Covid on Wednesday.



Germany extended its national lockdown until the middle of next month and introduced tougher measures.



