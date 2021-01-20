

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate rose in December, after remaining steady in the previous month, latest figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.4 percent from 6.3 percent in each of the previous two months. In September, the rate was at 6.4 percent.



The rate had peaked at 6.9 percent in April.



In December 2019, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent. The number of unemployed rose to 19,089 persons in December from 18,812 in the previous month.



