

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):



-Earnings: -$4 million in Q4 vs. -$303 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. -$1.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $49 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $2.39 billion in Q4 vs. $2.44 billion in the same period last year.



