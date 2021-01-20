

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI):



-Earnings: $607 million in Q4 vs. $610 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.27 in Q4 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $604 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $3.12 billion in Q4 vs. $3.35 billion in the same period last year.



