

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $794 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $704 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $2.82 billion from $2.94 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $794 Mln. vs. $704 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q4): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.



