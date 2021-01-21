

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 751.005 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 942.8 billion yen but up from 366.8 billion yen in November.



Exports were up 2.0 percent on year at 6.706 trillion yen - missing forecasts for an increase of 2.4 percent following the 4.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports sank an annual 11.6 percent to 5.955 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 14.0 percent following the 11.1 percent drop a month earlier.



