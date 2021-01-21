

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rapala USA has recalled about 128,000 units of Rechargeable Fillet Knives due to fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves the Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knife with item number RRFN. The knife handles are black and gray, and the Rapala logo is printed in red on the handle, along with the word ION in white.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Fleet Farm and sporting goods stores across the United States and online at rapala.com from March 2011 through December 2018 for about $101.



According to the agency, the battery can overheat and catch fire if non-Rapala chargers are used to charge the battery.



The recall was initiated after the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company received reports of 12 batteries overheating and catching fire, in some cases causing damage to surrounding areas. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to recalled products.



Consumers are urged to stop using the fillet knife, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery. If the battery does not have a white ETL label, consumers should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.



