

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY), formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE, reported that its revenue for 2020 was 815.9 million euros, down 24% from last year at a constant exchange rate basis.



Eurotunnel's revenues were 692.6 million euros in 2020 down 27% from the previous year, at constant exchange rates.



Revenue from Shuttle services decreased by 17% to 521.4 million euros from the prior year, due to reduced traffic amid the COVID-19 crisis and its related lockdown, and travel restriction policies.



Revenue from the railway network decreased by 48% to 163.3 million euros, given the sharp reduction in train journeys due to health protection measures taken by the British and European governments.



Eurotunnel carried about 1.5 million trucks on Truck Shuttles in 2020.



