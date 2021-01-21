

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain plc (ENT.L), formerly known as GVC Holdings plc, reported that its fourth-quarter online net gaming revenue was up 41 percent. The company has appointed Jette Nygaard-Andersen as chief executive officer, effective immediately.



Full year 2020 Group EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 825 million pounds - 845 million pounds, as previously announced, despite the impact to profitability from enforced retail closures.



Looking ahead, the company said the short-term outlook remains uncertain as a result of the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. But, the underlying strength of its business means that it remains as confident as ever in the company's longer term prospects.



In a separate press release, Entain said that it has appointed Jette Nygaard-Andersen, currently an independent non-executive director of Entain, as chief executive officer with immediate effect.



Shay Segev, the outgoing CEO, steps down as a director Thursday and will remain available to Jette, the Board and management until 8 July, to facilitate an orderly transition.



In addition, Rob Wood, Entain's CFO, will have the role of Deputy CEO added to his current role with immediate effect, and Sandeep Tiku, Entain's Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed to the Board later in the year.



Jette Nygaard-Andersen joined the Entain Board as an independent non-executive director in 2019. Jette has more than 20 years' experience in leadership and operational roles in media, entertainment, sport and digital businesses.



