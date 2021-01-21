

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):



-Earnings: -$43.61 million in Q3 vs. $19.56 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of $10.43 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q3 vs. $0.83 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1175 - $1200.8 Mln



