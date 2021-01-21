

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lancaster Foods LLC has recalled certain conventional processed butternut squash items citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The products recalled included Autumn Medley, Butternut Squash Noodles, Butternut Squash Planks, Squash Noodle Medley, Butternut Squash Chunks, and Veggie Rice Blend in various measures. The affected Butternut Squash items were processed between December 22, 2020 and January 8, 2021.



These items were distributed in around 12 states mainly through retail stores.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.



However, the company has not reported any illness to date related to the recalled products.



Lancaster has temporarily halted production of these items as the FDA and the company investigate the source of the issue.



Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



The potential contamination with Listeria forced Tesoros Trading Co.to call back certain frozen 'Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame' in December last year.



West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. in November called back two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products, and Country Fresh in October recalled various cut and sliced fruits distributed mainly by Walmart for the same concerns.



