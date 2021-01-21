

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid-19 deaths crossed 4000 on Wednesday, only the third day ever to cross that threshold since the outbreak of the pandemic in the United States.



With 4409 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the pandemic rose to 406,001, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.



An ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Covid-19 deaths could reach half a million by the middle of next month.



CDC projected up to 508,000 deaths by February 13.



With 10 days remaining in the month, January 2021 is the second-most deadly month for COVID-19 in the U.S., according to COVID Tracking Project.



185800 new cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.



US COVID-19 hospitalization number is down from a January 6 peak of 132,474 to 122700 on Wednesday. Out of this, 22,809 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.



The test positivity rate fell below 10 percent on Wednesday, after several weeks. Out of nearly 1.80 million people who were tested for coronavirus, 9.81 percent were diagnosed with the disease.



17.2 million doses of anti-corona vaccines were administered in the country on Wednesday, as per COVID Tracking Project.



In a news that could provide relief to thousands, new CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said his agency will extend an order preventing the eviction of people from their homes for non-payment of rent until March 31.



China announced domestic travel restrictions to curb the spread of the virus ahead of Lunar New Year.



