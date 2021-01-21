The go-live sees SimCorp supporting ATP with reporting for repos and buy sell-backs, tri-party repo collateral managed by Euroclear, and collateral re-investment.Bad Homburg - SimCorp, a provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world's largest buy-side institutions, today announces the successful go-live of ATP, Denmark's largest public pension fund, on its SFTR solution. ATP's go-live coincides with the reporting start date for the third phase of SFTR, on January 11, where it joins several...

