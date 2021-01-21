

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of the first auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes of the New Year.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $60 billion worth of two-year notes, $61 billion worth of five-year notes and $62 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of two-year notes and $59 billion worth of both five-year notes and seven-year notes. All three auctions attracted below average demand.



