

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.36 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $3.67 billion, or $4.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.86 billion or $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $20.37 billion from $21.78 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.86 Bln. vs. $4.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.07 vs. $4.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q4): $20.37 Bln vs. $21.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

