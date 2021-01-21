

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $272 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $378 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $3.76 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $378 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.59 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q4): $3.76 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



