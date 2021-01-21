

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $24.97 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $21.34 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.97 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $86.06 million from $82.92 million last year.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $24.97 Mln. vs. $20.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $86.06 Mln vs. $82.92 Mln last year.



