

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus said Thursday that it will increase monthly A320 production, but at a slower rate than the previous target, citing weak market environment.



The new average production rates for the A320 will now lead to a gradual increase in production from the current rate of 40 per month to 43 in third-quarter and 45 in the fourth-quarter 2021. The latest production plan represents a slower ramp up than the previously anticipated 47 aircraft per month.



The A220 monthly production rate will increase from four to five aircraft per month from the end of first-quarter 2021 as previously expected.



Widebody production is expected to remain stable at current levels, with monthly production rates of around five and two for the A350 and A330, respectively. The decision postpones a potential rate increase for the A350 to a later stage.



Airbus expects the commercial aircraft market to return to pre-COVID levels by 2023 to 2025.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

