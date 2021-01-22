

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter PLC (CCC.L) issued a trading update, based on preliminary unaudited financial information, for the year ended 31 December 2020. Total revenue rose eight percent. Excluding the effect of the recent acquisitions, revenue grew by three percent. The Group now projects adjusted profit before tax for the year as a whole to be in excess of 195 million pounds.



The Group's adjusted net funds, excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities, finished at around 188 million pounds.



Computacenter plans to publish its final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 16 March 2021.



