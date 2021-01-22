

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) said it delivered a robust level of collections effectiveness in December at 96% of pre-Covid expectations with all of its businesses contributing well to the performance. The modest reduction in collections effectiveness the Group anticipated during fourth quarter did not materialise, but it continues to plan for a softening in performance in first quarter 2021.



International Personal Finance stated that it will continue to progressively relax credit settings while maintaining a clear focus on portfolio quality and the macroeconomic effects of the pandemic.



