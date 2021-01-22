

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, IHS Markit has published Eurozone composite PMI data for January. The euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals after the data. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it changed little against the franc and the pound.



The euro was trading at 126.25 against the yen, 1.0771 against the franc, 0.8897 against the pound and 1.2178 against the greenback around 4:05 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de