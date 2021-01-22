

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) reported second-quarter adjusted profit per ADS of $0.43 compared to $0.36, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.34, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter revenue increased to $887.69 million from $785.21 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $885.6 million, for the quarter. Total student enrollments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses increased by 10.4% year-over-year to approximately 4,183,100.



New Oriental projects third quarter total net revenues to be in the range of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion, year-over-year growth in the range of 19% to 24%.



