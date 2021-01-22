

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $234 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $255 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 63.6% to $810 million from $495 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $255 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $810 Mln vs. $495 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST HORIZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de