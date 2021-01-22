

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines announced the launch of Flagship Cellars, its home delivery service for premium wines usually available onboard.



The airline's move is said to be due to the excess wine it has amid the weakness in air travel demand following the coronavirus pandemic crisis.



The company expects the new at-home wine program to generate about $40,000 to $50,000 in sales during the first quarter.



In a statement, the company said that for the first time ever, anyone 21 years or older can sit back, relax, and enjoy its premium wines by having them delivered straight to their door with the new service.



Flagship Cellars offers flexible wine subscriptions or build-your-own case options to select from curated collections of mixed wines. A monthly wine subscription includes three prestigious wines for $99.99, including delivery. For subscriptions, introductory offer includes an extra complimentary bottle of wine.



The curated collection features exclusive ultra-premium wines at a lower price and with AAdvantage mileage benefits. Members of the American Airlines AAdvantage loyalty program can earn two miles per dollar spent on every order.



According to American, it is the only airline to have at-home wine offerings that features wines from its onboard wine program, which includes wines representing unique regions and flavors from prestigious vineyards around the world. These wines are carefully selected by the company wine experts after reviewing nearly 2,000 bottles each year.



The company earlier had suspended in-flight alcohol sales to minimize flight attendants' interaction with customers amid the pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de