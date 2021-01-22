

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $165.7M, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $127.2 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $174.1 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $693.4 million from $729.5M last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $174.1 Mln. vs. $178.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q4): $693.4 Mln vs. $729.5M last year.



