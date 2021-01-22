

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) plan to integrate Microsoft Teams with SAP's intelligent suite of solutions. The companies also formalized a expansion of an existing strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure.



It can enable innovation, increase employee productivity and engagement, deliver collaborative learning and support global growth. The integrations are planned for delivery in mid-2021, SAP said.



The companies will further develop automated migrations, improved operations, monitoring and security.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de