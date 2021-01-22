TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / ExpoWorld Ltd. acquired, pursuant to private placements, beneficial ownership and control of 38,101,656 common shares at a price of $0.000161 per share and 29,249,039 common shares at a price of $0.000645 per share.

As a result of the above transactions, ExpoWorld Ltd. now beneficially owns and controls a total of 67,350,695 common shares which represents 22.4984% of the issued common shares of the Issuer.

ExpoWorld Ltd. did not own any securities in the Issuer prior to the acquisitions referred to above.

The 67,350,695 common shares were acquired by ExpoWorld Ltd. pursuant to Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions.

ExpoWorld Ltd. acquired the common shares pursuant to the private placements, for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, ExpoWorld Ltd. may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of all or a portion of the securities of the Issuer.

The Early Warning Report will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

ExpoWorld Ltd.

President: John Passalacqua

Telephone: (416) 546-6885

SOURCE: ExpoWorld Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625459/ExpoWorld-Ltd-Shareholder-Early-Warning-News-Release