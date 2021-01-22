

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed lower on Friday, extending losses from previous session, as concerns about economic recovery due to rising coronavirus cases and lockdown restrictions in several places across the world weighed on stocks.



Disappointing euro area economic data hurt as well.



A new strain of the coronavirus has led to fresh lockdowns in many parts of the world - including countries in Asia. EU leaders are mulling internal border closures due to rising infection and death rates.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.57%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.3%, Germany's DAX declined 0.24% and France's CAC 40 lost 0.56%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.16%. The FTSE 100 and CAC 40 shed 0.6% and 0.9% in the week, while the DAX moved up 0.6%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses, while Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Sweden closed marginally lower.



In the UK market, IAG ended nearly 3.5% down. Next, Melrose Industries, Associated British Foods, Informa, Antofagasta, Prudential, Glencore and Standard Chartered lost 2 to 3%.



Shares of travel operator Tui plunged more than 16%, weighed down by the imposition of further travel restrictions by EU leaders.



Among the gainers, Relx rallied 2.75%. Ashtead Group, Just Eat Takeaway, Smith & Nephew, AstraZeneca. Segro, Johnson Matthey, GlaxoSmithKline and B&M moved up 1 to 2%.



In the German market, Deutsche Bank, Lufthansa, Continental, HeidelbergCement, Adidas, Infineon Technologies and Thyssenkrupp shed 2 to 3%.



Siemens shares soared more than 7% after the company said that the preliminary operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have exceeded market expectation. Volkswagen gained nearly 2%, while Daimler and BMW ended flat.



In France, Accor, Atos, Technip, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Air France-KLM, STMicroElectronics, Carrefour, Renault and ArcelorMittal lost 2 to 5%, while Unibail Rodamco gained more than 2.5%.



On the data front, Eurozone private sector activity contracted at an accelerated pace in January amid the ongoing pandemic and related restrictions, flash data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index declined to 47.5 in January from 49.1 in December, signaling third successive contraction and the steepest deterioration since November.



Germany's private sector growth slipped to a seven-month low in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed. The flash composite output index fell to 50.8 in January from 52.0 in December.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 46.8, down from 47.0 in the prior month, while the manufacturing PMI dropped to a 4-month low of 57.0 from 58.3 in December, but was above the forecast of 57.5.



France's composite output index slid to 47.0 in January from 49.5 in the previous month. The expected score was 49.0. The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 46.5 from 49.1 in December, while the manufacturing PMI rose unexpectedly to 51.5 from 51.1 a month ago.



U.K. retail sales recovered in December but the pace of growth was much slower than expected, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed.



Another report showed that the U.K. budget deficit widened to the third highest level on record in December. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, totaled GBP 34.1 billion in December, which was GBP 28.2 billion more than in the same period last year, the Office for National Statistics reported.



The UK private sector logged a renewed downturn in January as the third lockdown dampened the services economy and trimmed the manufacturing growth, flash survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed. The flash composite output index fell sharply to an eight-month low of 40.6 in January from 50.4 in December.



