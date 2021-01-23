

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bob Evans Farms has recalled 4,200 pounds of pork sausage, which could be contaminated with a thin blue rubber material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.



The raw, pork sausage item was produced on December 17, 2020. The company has recalled 1-lb. chubs containing 'Bob Evans Italian Sausage' with lot code 0352 and a 'USE/FRZ BY' date of 'JAN 31 21' represented on the label.



These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



The problem was discovered when Bob Evans notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



'FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers or both,' officials said. 'Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

