Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 24.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Christina Lake Cannabis: Blendende Aussichten für 2021 - Rock and Roll!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: WAF300 ISIN: DE000WAF3001 Ticker-Symbol: WAF 
Xetra
22.01.21
17:35 Uhr
145,20 Euro
+5,20
+3,71 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SILTRONIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILTRONIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,70145,5023.01.
145,00145,8022.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILTRONIC
SILTRONIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBALWAFERS CO LTD--
SILTRONIC AG145,20+3,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.