

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY), Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), Generali (GDEUF.PK, GE1G) and Orange (ORAN) announced plans to create a joint venture in France that will help model the healthcare solutions of the future. The companies will create a digital ecosystem to federate large companies and startups at a European level, around an open-innovation approach. The partners are planning an initial investment of 24 million euros in the new entity, which will be operational from June 2021 for the virtual platform and December 2021 for the physical platform.



The new digital ecosystem will be located in the heart of Paris. It will include a creative laboratory, a Fab Lab, a Data Lab and a Living Lab in which patients and healthcare professionals will be able to develop, test, adjust and assess solutions.



