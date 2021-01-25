

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxury chocolatier Godiva announced its plans to close or sell all of its stores in the United States due to weak in-store visits amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



However, the company will continue to sell its products online, at grocery and other stores.



All its stores across Europe, Middle East and Greater China will continue its operations.



Godiva, founded in Belgium, said it plans to complete the closures and sales of 128 stores in North America, including 11 in Canada, by the end of March.



Godiva CEO Nurtac Afridi said, 'Our brick and mortar locations in North America have had a clear purpose since we first opened our doors in this market - to provide an in-person experience for consumers to enjoy the world's most exquisite chocolates.'



Godiva, which opened its first cafe in the U.S. in New York City in April 2019, had announced a major expansion plan, intending to open 10 more cafes in New York and more than 400 across the country. The company planned to open 2,000 new cafes around the world in six years.



The chocolatier mainly operated its namesake luxury sores in shopping malls, and the weak traffic there mainly during the pandemic hit its sales.



The company's retail partners include Target, Walgreens, Kroger, and Costco, among others.



