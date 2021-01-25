

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Co. (WRK) announced Monday that it detected a ransomware incident on Saturday that impacted certain of its operational and information technology systems. The Company said it promptly initiated response and containment protocols.



The Company's security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are working to remediate this incident. The Company has notified law enforcement and reached out to its customers to apprise them of the situation.



Although WestRock is actively managing this incident and will continue to do so, it has caused and may continue to cause delays in parts of the Company's business and may result in a deferral or loss of revenue and incremental costs that may adversely impact WestRock's financial results.



