

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines has accepted delivery of its first Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane. The company's 737-9 is scheduled to enter passenger service on March 1 with daily roundtrip flights between Seattle and San Diego, and Seattle and Los Angeles. The second 737-9 is anticipated to enter service later in March.



Alaska announced a restructured order agreement with Boeing in December to receive a total of 68 737-9 MAX aircraft in the next four years, with options for an additional 52 planes. The company is scheduled to receive 13 planes in the current year.



