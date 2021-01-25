

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corp. (PPL) said Monday its board of directors has appointed director Craig Rogerson to serve as independent board chair, effective March 1, 2021. The move follows Non-Executive Chairman William Spence's decision to retire from PPL's board of directors effective the same date.



Rogerson, who has served on PPL's board since 2005, is chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hexion Holdings Corporation and Hexion Inc., a global producer of thermoset resins and other chemical platforms.



Rogerson has chaired the board's Compensation Committee and also served on its Executive and Finance committees.



Prior to his current role with Hexion, Rogerson's past roles include as chairman, president and CEO of Chemtura Corp., a manufacturer of specialty chemicals; president, CEO and director of Hercules Inc; and president and CEO of Wacker Silicones Corp.



